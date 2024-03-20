Baltimore ranks No. 2 with high counts of Alzheimer's disease, report shows
BALTIMORE - A new report from the Alzheimer's Association is giving new insight into the state of the disease across the country and specifically here in Maryland.
According to data, Baltimore ranked No. 2 in terms of counties with high counts of the disease. Prince George's County ranked No. 4.
The report points out that these areas have a large population of groups at higher risk for Alzheimer's, which includes Black and Hispanic people.