Baltimore ranks No. 2 with high counts of Alzheimer's disease, report shows

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A new report from the Alzheimer's Association is giving new insight into the state of the disease across the country and specifically here in Maryland.

According to data, Baltimore ranked No. 2 in terms of counties with high counts of the disease. Prince George's County ranked No. 4.

The report points out that these areas have a large population of groups at higher risk for Alzheimer's, which includes Black and Hispanic people.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 6:57 PM EDT

