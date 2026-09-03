Baltimore rallies around grandmother after home ransacked, belongings stolen: "I don't feel safe"

The community is coming together to help a Baltimore grandmother who lost many of her possessions when her home was broken into last week.

The thieves even took the food from her refrigerator in Southwest Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.

Now, a longtime friend and prominent Baltimore peace advocate is spearheading the efforts to help.

The community is coming together to help a Baltimore grandmother who lost many of her possessions when her home was broken into last week. CBS News Baltimore

What happened?

Noelle Toulson works as a security officer and was coming off a late shift just before midnight on Aug. 25 when she opened her door and noticed papers everywhere and her TV missing.

"I am walking through my home, and I'm like, 'I can't believe this. Everything. They didn't leave me anything,'" Toulson told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Noelle Toulson works as a security officer and was coming off a late shift just before midnight on Aug. 25 when she opened her door and noticed papers everywhere and her TV missing. CBS News Baltimore

From her computer to her piggy bank to her washing machine, just about everything was gone, and the rowhouse that is normally her sanctuary after a long day at work is now anything but a refuge.

"I just happened to open up the freezer, all of my food is gone," Toulson said. "I was just in disbelief. Really? This is how we are doing things? It's a huge violation to see someone has been in my space. It's my resting place where I bring my grandbabies and my children."

From her computer to her piggy bank to her washing machine, just about everything was gone, and the rowhouse that is normally her sanctuary after a long day at work is now anything but a refuge.

The home is sandwiched between two vacant properties, sharing walls with them along South Smallwood Street.

The area frequently attracts squatters. Carrollton Ridge also has some of the highest vacant property rates in the city.

WJZ put a spotlight on her very block in a series of investigations last year.

The home is sandwiched between two vacant properties, sharing walls with them along South Smallwood Street. CBS News Baltimore

"It looks like they pried the basement door open and entered the home that way, and they kicked out the door," she said. "They went through everything and took it all out the back door."

That back door had double locks, police said.

BPD has yet to locate the thieves and according to the police report, they advised Toulson and her landlord to get cameras.

Toulson said after her peace was shattered, she has no plans to return home and will stay with relatives until she finds a new home.

"Had I been home, I'd have been right there when they kicked that door in at the top of the basement steps. I would've been right there!" she said. "That's some scary stuff to be thinking about. No, I don't feel safe. If I stayed, I would just never forget every night. Someone might come in here tonight."

Prominent anti-violence advocate pushes for help

Erricka Bridgeford, who often helps people in the community and advocates against violence, learned what happened to her high school friend when they both attended the funeral for Jada Sellers, the 17-year-old daughter of their classmate Latarsha Sellers—whose homicide case received widespread attention.

Erricka Bridgeford, who often helps people in the community and advocates against violence, learned what happened to her high school friend when they both attended the funeral for Jada Sellers, the 17-year-old daughter of their classmate Latarsha Sellers—whose homicide case received widespread attention. CBS News Baltimore

"'We've been talking all week, and you didn't mention that you were robbed on Tuesday?' Bridgeford recalled asking Toulson. "And she said, 'Well, I didn't want to be selfish. I didn't want it to be about me. Everybody's already dealing with enough things with what's going on with Latarsha.'"

Bridgeford reminded her that she mattered and their friends wanted to help.

Bridgeford reminded her that she mattered and their friends wanted to help.

"Because of what Latarsha was facing, Noelle didn't want the attention on her. She wanted all the attention on Latarsha and her family, which is beautiful, but we have enough love for everybody who needs it," Bridgeford told Hellgren.

She started a fundraiser through the Baltimore Peace Movement to help Toulson rebuild her life.

"When people are in need, Baltimore finds a way to step up," Bridgeford said.

Toulson still bears the scars of a car accident more than 20 years ago that almost took her life.

The break-in is another step in her journey.

But she told WJZ she knows she has love and support.

"Never would I have expected this kind of love. Never. Because I'm just Noelle, like who am I?" she said through tears.

In an emotional moment, she hugged Bridgeford and thanked her.

"I'm going to understand and comprehend that I do. I have that love. A whole family and the whole family loves me," Toulson said.

"Your whole tribe," Bridgeford replied.

Bridgeford reminded her that she mattered and their friends wanted to help. CBS News Baltimore

You can learn more about Toulson and how to help by going to this website.

"Jesus loves me, so I'm going to be good," Toulson said. "It's a tough battle, and I've been here before. …I don't bother anybody, and I only want to bring joy to everyone I meet."