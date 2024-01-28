Purple Passion fueled watch parties as Ravens fans watched their dream team lose

BALTIMORE -- Watch parties took place all across the region on Sunday as Ravens fans rooted in vain for their favorite team to win the AFC Championship Game.

The party began before the 3 p.m. kickoff time at sports bars inside and outside of Baltimore. The Ravens were slated to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. They tussled on the field of M&T Bank Stadium until their disappointing game ended in defeat for the home team.

In Towson, people were ready to see the game long before it started.

Ravens fans told WJZ's Caroline Foreback that they were so excited that they couldn't sleep.

This was the Raven's first-ever appearance at home for a conference title game.

Kansas City scored off the bat and the Ravens responded. After that, Lamar Jackson escaped a sack as he had done many times during the game, and he found Zay Flowers downfield 30-yard touchdown tied at 7-7 in the first quarter.

"I think it's the jitters, like, we have the entire country on our backs," a devoted fan by the name of Crystal said as things were going south. "No one wants the Chiefs to win. You see it all over social media. Lamar is stressed…but I believe in him in the second half of this game."

The second half of the game went worse than the first half, though. The Ravens never returned to the end zone, and the Chiefs won 17-10.

It was a frustrating loss for the Ravens Flock. They watched their team climb high only to fall short of their end goal.

Still, fans are confident that the Ravens will bounce back next season.

"Just gotta try again next year, you know," Ravens fan Mario said. "Lamar is still MVP. We're still going to make it and that's what it is."

Even Jackson agreed with that sentiment, taking to X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, to look toward the future.

I’m Proud of all my brothers we was the 8-9 Ravens but fell A game short to the Former champs hats Off to them🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Wegonnabeback&Wayyybetter #TotherealFlocknation we thank yall — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 29, 2024

Ravens fans said they'd be along for the ride.

"I ride for the Ravens all day long," Ravens fan Paul Jennings said. "Nothing could ever change that. I'm Baltimore till I die."