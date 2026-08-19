3 Baltimore historical properties chosen to receive part of $1 million in preservation grants

Three historical properties in Baltimore will receive a share of $1 million in grants from the Maryland Historical Trust.

The Patterson Park Observatory and a pair of churches are among 11 properties in Maryland that will get grants to help with restoration work through the trust's Historic Preservation Grant Program for 2026.

The grant program provides financial support to private citizens and organizations in order to complete construction projects, including architectural, engineering, archaeological and consulting services.

The Maryland Historical Trust said that it received 58 applications for this year, requesting more than $4.9 million. The grants awarded range from $62,000 to $100,000.

The Patterson Park Observatory and its sponsors, Friends of Patterson Park, will receive $100,000. The 60-foot-high structure was designed in 1861 by Charles Latrobe and built in East Baltimore's Patterson Park. The money the observatory was awarded will go to fixing the structure's roof.

Patterson Park pagoda Getty Images/iStockphoto

First and Franklin Presbyterian Church and its sponsors, the Committee of the Presbyterian Church in the City of Baltimore, will also receive $100,000. First and Franklin, located at 201 W. Madison Street, was built in the 1850s and is the home of the city's oldest Presbyterian congregation, founded in 1761. The church is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. The $100,000 grant will fund repairs to the church's spires.

Old Otterbein United Methodist Church, located at 112 W. Conway Street, is sponsored by Old Otterbein United Methodist Church Inc. and will receive a grant of $100,000. The money will be used to restore the church's cupola. Designed and built by local builder Jacob Small, Sr., in 1775 and remodeled in 1839, the church still has much of its original glass and German-cast bells. It is the oldest 18th-century building used in Baltimore.

In all, 11 Maryland properties were awarded grants: