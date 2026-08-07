No charges sought in Baltimore police shooting that killed man in crisis in May

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced Friday that he would not seek charges against a Baltimore police officer who shot and killed an armed man in the city in May.

The shooting occurred on May 14, when Baltimore City 911 dispatch received information that Louis Jackson was at 820 S. Caton Avenue with a firearm and wanted to kill himself.

Officer Sharod Watson of the Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) was on a routine patrol near the intersection of Wilkens Ave. and S. Caton Ave. when his patrol car was struck by a gunshot.

A statement on the investigation from the attorney general's office said Watson activated his body-worn camera, drove farther down the block, and made a U-turn. He then stopped his patrol vehicle and told dispatch that Jackson was coming toward him. Another officer, Mark Rankine, also responded to the scene.

Second officer responded



"BPD Officer Mark Rankine was near the area and responded in his patrol vehicle. Officer Watson issued multiple commands for Jackson to get on the ground and to get down. Jackson did not comply and ran towards Officer Watson while pointing a firearm in his direction," the statement said.

Both officers discharged their weapons, striking Jackson. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The attorney general's office said that after completing its investigative report and evaluating all the available evidence, it had determined "that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officers in this case."

Shortly after the shooting, Baltimore City Police said the officers who responded to the incident had followed correct training methods.