Baltimore police seek identities of two people after deadly shooting in Federal Hill

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are trying to identify two people in a video in reference to a deadly shooting early Saturday in Federal Hill.

Officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Marshall Street around 1:47 a.m. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds before he was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Attempt to Identify - 1100 block of Marshall Street on September 21, 2024. by Baltimore Police on YouTube

Anyone who knows the two in the video should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

