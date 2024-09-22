Baltimore police seek identities of two people after deadly shooting in Federal Hill

Police seek identities of two in reference to homicide in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are trying to identify two people in a video in reference to a deadly shooting early Saturday in Federal Hill.

Officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Marshall Street around 1:47 a.m. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds before he was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who knows the two in the video should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.