Police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- City Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Saturday morning in South Baltimore.

According to a release, officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Marshall Street around 1:47 a.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are over the investigation and urge anyone with information is urged to contact them, at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.