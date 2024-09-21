Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in South Baltimore

By Miyah Tucker

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland schools face a slew of social media threats and more top stories
Maryland schools face a slew of social media threats and more top stories 02:03

BALTIMORE--  City Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Saturday morning in South Baltimore.

According to a release, officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Marshall Street around 1:47 a.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are over the investigation and urge anyone with information is urged to contact them, at 410-396-2100 or  the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.