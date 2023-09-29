Off-duty Howard County deputy killed in Federal Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- An off-duty Howard County deputy died after he was shot Thursday night after an argument at a bar in Baltimore, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 1100 block of Charles Street in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, where they found the 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore police said.

The victim, identified as Ryan Demby, was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Demby was a deputy who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said. The department said an argument happened at a bar before the shooting.

"Our hearts are broken for the Demby family, Ryan's friends and colleagues, and our entire sheriff's office family," the department said in a social media statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.