Baltimore Police officers injured while trying to arrest a man in Druid Heights

BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore Police officers were injured while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Baltimore's Druid Heights neighborhood early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The officers were attempting to arrest a 27-year-old man in the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue when a large crowd began to form, hindering the arrest process, police said.

The officers called for backup, and additional officers arrived at their location, according to authorities.

At some point during the arrest effort and interacting with the crowd, the two officers sustained minor abrasions, police said.

They were eventually able to arrest the man, according to authorities.

Police did not specify what he was wanted for.

They also arrested another 27-year-old man and charged him with assault on police, according to authorities.

Officers took both men to the Central Booking Intake Facility.