Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore police looking for man wanted for attempted murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are calling for assistance in finding a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with an October shooting. 

Detectives from the Warrant Apprehension Task Force are looking for 49-year-old Kevin Mack.

Investigators believe Mack shot a person on Oct. 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street.

Anyone who has seen Mack or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.