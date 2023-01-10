Baltimore police looking for man wanted for attempted murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are calling for assistance in finding a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with an October shooting.

Detectives from the Warrant Apprehension Task Force are looking for 49-year-old Kevin Mack.

Wanted for Attempted Murder



Investigators believe Mack shot a person on Oct. 29, 2022, in the 1800 block of Brunt Street.

Anyone who has seen Mack or knows his whereabouts is asked to call