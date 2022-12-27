Baltimore Police looking for help identifying attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE - Police released a composite sketch of a man suspected of attempted rape in South Baltimore.
Officers were called to investigate around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 3000 block of Stranden Road.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sex Offense detectives at 410-365-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
for more features.
