Baltimore Police looking for help identifying attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE - Police released a composite sketch of a man suspected of attempted rape in South Baltimore.

Officers were called to investigate around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 3000 block of Stranden Road.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sex Offense detectives at 410-365-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.