Baltimore police remembers Officer Keona Holley three years after she was murdered

BALTIMORE -- Three years ago, the Baltimore Police Department lost a member of its force when Officer Keona Holley was killed during an ambush while on duty.

Holley was on the clock sitting in her patrol car in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on December 16, 2021, when she was shot. She died a week later, on December 23.

"No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'Let me go kill a police officer,'" Lawanda Sykes, Holley's sister, said in March 2024. "No one wakes up in the morning and says, 'Well, after we kill this police officer, let's go across town and take someone's son.' No one wakes up in the morning and says those things. Someone sent them to do it."

End of Watch, December 23, 2021: Officer Keona Holley



Police Officer Keona Holley succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained on December 16th, 2021, when she was ambushed in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue.



She was sitting in her patrol car at about 1:30 a.m. when two men… pic.twitter.com/u1A59tyI7r — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 23, 2024

Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Holley was a 39-year-old mother of four who served for the Baltimore Police Department for two years.

In 2021, Pennington Avenue was renamed in Holley's honor.

"We will never forget," the Baltimore Police Department said on social media.