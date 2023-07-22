Watch CBS News
Baltimore police, firefighters rescue woman who was trapped beneath a vehicle

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- First responders worked to free a woman who was trapped under a vehicle on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northwestern part of the city were sent to the 4500 block of Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a woman who was underneath a vehicle, police said.

Firefighters were asked to assist with removing the woman from where she was trapped, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 11:09 PM

