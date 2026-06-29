Baltimore police disrupt large-scale illegal dirt bike activity and car rallies

Baltimore City police broke up large-scale illegal dirt bike activity and car rallies this past weekend.

Ten dirt bikes and vehicles, including three illegal dirt bikes, were seized, and dozens of traffic citations were issued.

"The Baltimore Police Department remains committed to addressing illegal dirt bike activity, exhibition driving, and unauthorized vehicle gatherings that jeopardize public safety and the quality of life in our communities," Baltimore police said in a statement.

Dirt dike riders surround Baltimore police

Police said large groups of dirt bike riders traveled through city parks in North and South Baltimore and gathered near Druid Hill Park.

Officers said more than 200 dirt bikers were "displaying dangerous riding behavior" on Sunday evening in the 3100 block of Reisterstown Road.

Additional officers responded after police were surrounded by the group of dirt bike riders. The crowd dispersed, but 10 dirt bikes were seized.

Gas stations cited for fueling illegal dirt bike riders

Police cited two Baltimore gas stations for fueling riders involved in the illegal dirt bike activity. The citations were issued to businesses at 101 W. Patapsco Avenue and 3601 Potee Street.

Police said gas station owners could face up to $1,000 in fines or 90 days in jail if they allow dirt bike riders to fill up at their pumps.

A gas station near W. Cold Spring Lane told CBS News Baltimore that they were told to turn off their fuel lines if they hear or see dirt bikes coming down their street.

Large car rally disrupted in Baltimore

Police said 36 traffic citations were issued and 54 vehicles were stopped after a large gathering of vehicles in the 1000 block of Wilson Drive in South Baltimore.

Officers were stationed at exit routes, aimed at catching the participants.

Additionally, one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer; another was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and handgun violations; a stolen vehicle was recovered; and three vehicles were towed.