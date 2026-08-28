Baltimore police release body camera video of shooting near Lexington Market

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) released body-worn camera video Friday showing a shooting that took place on Aug. 22 near Lexington Market.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau spoke about the video and the circumstances surrounding the shooting during a press conference at BPD headquarters.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the 300 block of N. Eutaw Street. The officer involved was identified as Samuel Thomas, a 20-year veteran of the BPD.

Thomas had called a tow truck for a vehicle with suspended and expired tags belonging to Tyrik Braxton of Columbia, Maryland. Braxton then allegedly tried to drive away.

"Several commands were given to stop, and the officer falls onto the front of the vehicle and begins to hold on," Nadeau said Friday. "Braxton reverses the vehicle, and then proceeds forward again. Officer Thomas fires three rounds into the vehicle, striking Braxton, who also strikes the backup officer's patrol vehicle."

The vehicle Braxton was driving eventually came to a stop, and Thomas immediately pulled him from the vehicle and began to render aid until paramedics arrived, Nadeau said.

"A large crowd gathers, and officers do an excellent job keeping them back while providing medical aid to Mr. Braxton," he added.

BPD officials said Braxton remains in critical condition. Thomas suffered minor injuries to his neck and back and has recovered. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.

Worley said Braxton had previously been arrested twice in the area. One arrest was in November 2025 for attempting to flee officers during a traffic stop, while the other was for a DUI in December 2024, in which he struck a police vehicle.

"These are just two incidents that occurred in our jurisdiction, which speaks to his complete disregard for law enforcement and upholding the law," Worley said.

Investigators with the Special Investigations Response Team, or SIRT, are continuing to investigate the incident.