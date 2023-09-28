Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police arrest suspect accused of killing tech CEO Pava LaPere

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-- Baltimore Police have arrested Jason Billingsley, the suspect in the murder of tech CEO Pava LaPere.

LaPere was found dead on Monday in Mount Vernon.

Billingsley was also connected to an arson in Edmondson last week.

Details on his arrest are limited at this time, although Baltimore Police do plan to give an update on his capture at 11:00am Thursday morning.

