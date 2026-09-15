Man arrested in Baltimore after getting off a bike and "carjacking" a moped

Baltimore police have arrested a man they say got off a bicycle and then forced a man at gunpoint to give up his moped.

A statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) described the incident as a carjacking, saying the armed suspect forced a 53-year-old man from the moped he was riding.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Dontay Friday. He was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery and various handgun violations.

According to the BPD, officers responded to Bernard Drive and Georgetown Road on September 14 shortly before 3:30 p.m., where the 53-year-old man told them his moped had been stolen. The victim told police he was riding the moped when he was approached by the suspect, who was riding a Lime bicycle.

The victim said the man told him to stop, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded the moped. The victim gave up his moped to the suspect, who then drove off on the moped.

Police said they found the suspect a short time later still driving the stolen scooter. He was then arrested and transported to Central Booking.