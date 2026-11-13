Letter sheds new light on social services failures after 5-year-old Baltimore girl starved to death

Zona Byrd weighed little more than 17 pounds—emaciated—she starved to death in the bedroom of her East Baltimore home, where police found her cold to the touch in October 2024.

Her 6-year-old brother weighed just 35 pounds and was clinging to life—barely able to walk—as first responders rushed him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he spent weeks in emergency care.

Some have asked, "How could this happen? Did anyone see anything suspicious?"

It turns out, they did.

Six months before the horrific discovery, the Baltimore City Department of Social Services documented an anonymous call to the agency.

"The caller stated that she received pictures showing that there is no food in the home," a social worker's letter states. "The children are 'skin and bone.'"

And of the five-year-old who would be dead just months later, the letter states, "Zona was seen wearing clothing that could fit a baby."

"The children's hair is not done, they smell like pee, and the mother sprays them with Febreze to hide the odor. Zona and [her brother] are locked in the room all day," the whistleblower reported.

The Baltimore City Department of Social Services issued a letter to Zona Byrd's parents on April 18, 2024. CBS News Baltimore

It was all true.

Social services visited the home in February, March, and April of that year.

Yet the letter shows Gerald and Bernice Byrd only got this warning:

"Your family is recommended to continue ensuring the children receive adequate care and medical attention in a timely manner. Your family is also encouraged to continue ensuring the children are properly supervised, attend school and bathe daily. As a reminder, we agreed to close the case, based on your agreement to continue to provide appropriate care, supervision and age-appropriate discipline to your children."

The State Department of Human Services oversees Baltimore City Social Services.

WJZ Investigates is still waiting for a response from the agency.

They told our news partners at The Banner they cannot comment on specifics in the Byrd case because of confidentiality.

And they told The Banner this shortly after Zona's death: "Our staff dedicate their careers to protecting children and ensuring their safety and wellbeing. The death of any child is an immeasurable loss felt deeply by everyone in the community and by all our staff."

At sentencing, Judge Dana Middleton also noted that social services accused the aunt of Zona Byrd of harassment for calling their hotline too many times—in a desperate attempt to report the severe abuse.

Gerald and Zona Byrd received 60-year prison sentences Thursday in the death of their daughter.