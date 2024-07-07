Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde "disappointed" more weren't picked for All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- Manager Brandon Hyde expressed his frustration over the Baltimore Orioles not getting more Major League All-Star bids.

The Orioles (57-33) lead the American League East and still only have three players set to represent them in Arlington, Texas, on July 16.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was the only Oriole selected when the pitchers and reserves were announced on Sunday. He joins shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman, who were both voted by the fans to start.

"When you win as many games as we have in the last year and a half, and you only get three guys in — and you're on the pace that we are on right now, and won 101 games last year with a lot of the same group, you'd think you'd get more guys in," Hyde said. "I'm disappointed in that."

The Philadelphia Phillies have seven players in the All-Star Game and the Los Angeles Dodgers have six. The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres each have five players in the game.

The Orioles, with most of the same players, won 101 games in 2023 and made it to the playoffs.

Outfielder Anthony Santander has 23 home runs (tied for fourth) and 57 RBIs. Third baseman Jordan Westburg is batting .281 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn is batting .285 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is batting .268 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

All four finished runner-up in the fan voting.

Pitching-wise, starter Grayson Rodriguez has an 11-3 record with a 3.52 ERA, while closer Craig Kimbrell has converted 23 saves with a 2.10 ERA.

In 2023, the Orioles also had three players in the All-Star Game.