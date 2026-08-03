Baltimore Orioles fans react to trade of All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles fans expressed shock and disappointment Monday after the team announced it had traded All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, sending one of the franchise's biggest stars to the division-rival Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles' trade on deadline day prompted an immediate reaction from fans on social media, where many said they were saddened to see the former No. 1 overall draft pick leave Baltimore.

"I feel heartbroken for Orioles fans, honestly," an Orioles fan said. "It's a great city, great fans."

Joel Pallikal, who attended Sunday's game at Camden Yards, said he had considered buying a Rutschman jersey before hearing rumors of a possible trade.

"I was looking at jerseys, and I thought, 'Man, I never bought my Adley Rutschman jersey,'" Pallikal said. "I had a strong suspicion he was going to get traded today, and I didn't buy it because now that's gone."

Rutschman had been viewed by many fans as a cornerstone of the Orioles' future and a key piece in the club's hopes of returning to the World Series.

Still, some supporters pointed to the long-term potential of the deal. In exchange for the 28-year-old catcher, Baltimore acquired three of Boston's top five prospects.

"There's a lot of really good prospects from the trade," Pallikal said. "It looks like we actually did a good job with what we got in the haul."

Rutschman is under team control through the 2027 season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.