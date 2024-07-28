Baltimore Orioles avoid sweep with 8-6 win over San Diego Padres on "Mo Gaba Day"

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday on "Mo Gaba Day" at Camden Yards.

Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba died after a bout with cancer on July 28, 2020. Mo, a huge Orioles and Ravens fan, quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and all of Maryland when, at 9 years old, he began calling into 105.7 The Fan to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports.

Orioles closer Yannier Cano got Jake Cronenworth, the game's potential go-ahead run, to ground out to end the game.

Leading 6-5, Ryan Mountcastle's two-run single gave the Orioles some insurance.

Baltimore (62-43) plated six runs in the third inning but San Diego rallied back with five runs to cut the Orioles' lead to 6-5.

"For me, that was our best inning in a long, long time," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Taking walks, using the whole field, getting to good counts, not chasing."

Mountcastle had two hits and four RBIs. Cedric Mullins added two RBIs and Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson each chipped in an RBI.

"That was a big win for us," Mountcastle said. "Hopefully we keep it rolling next series, stay positive and just keep grinding it out."

Orioles pitcher Albert Suarez allowed three runs on five base hits in 4.2 innings.

Severna Park High alumnus Jackson Merrill had a double for the Padres.

The Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays for a doubleheader on Monday at Camden Yards.