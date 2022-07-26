Baltimore directs sparse monkeypox vaccine doses to "truly marginalized," 21 cases confirmed in region

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is steering a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines to people identified as most at-risk, health officials said Tuesday.

There are nearly 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox throughout the United States, 87 of them here in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 21 cases in the Baltimore metro region as of Tuesday, according to Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

The state has distributed 200 doses of the vaccine to Montgomery and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City, the highest-risk jurisdictions.

The health commissioner said that city's tight vaccine allocation will be administered equitably, with 75 doses going to Chase Brexton Healthcare, 60 doses for contact tracing for confirmed contacts, and 65 doses for Baltimore City Health Department clinics and services.

Dr. Dzirasa emphasized that the city is not withholding any vaccination doses from residents.

"I want to dispel the notion that there's a stockpile of shots that aren't being used," she said. "We were given 200 doses and we are working to distribute those doses in an equitable way to the individuals at the highest risk of contracting and spreading monkeypox here in Baltimore."

With such a limited supply, the health commissioner said her department is following CDC guidelines to reach the truly marginalized, like "those who are dependent on transactional sex to make rent, or the trans youth who doesn't have a place to live, or the individuals on methamphetamine that are having anonymous sex while using."

Symptoms of the virus, which are similar to those of smallpox but milder by comparison, include fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, according to the CDC. Infected individuals are known to develop a rash on the face and other parts of the body.

To avoid infection, it is recommended that people avoid contact with those who have symptoms, wear a face mask around others and wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

The outbreak has touched over 70 countries and led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency over the weekend as authorities step up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

The number of cases in Maryland has more than tripled since July 14, when health officials were aware of at least 23 cases across the state.