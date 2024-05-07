Baltimore mayoral candidates Brandon Scott, Sheila Dixon answer questions from public

BALTIMORE -- The top two candidates running to become Baltimore's next mayor attended a question and answer session hosted by BUILD (Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development) Tuesday night at St. Frances Academy.

"I want to get as much information on the mayoral candidates as I can possibly have prior to election," Baltimore resident Cynthia Rogers-Swann said.

The event, featuring Mayor Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon, focused on an issue on many voters' minds: building up the city's vacant homes and turning them into housing for residents.

Dozens of community members attended the event at St. Frances Academy.

ROAD TO THE PRIMARY 🗳️



Mayor Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon will answer questions from members of an organization called BUILD tonight at St. Frances Academy.



The focus of the program will be on housing and building better neighborhoods in Baltimore. @wjz pic.twitter.com/OJ6SDyAzCH — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 7, 2024

"We hope to hear a relational agreement that they're willing to work, not just for us, but with us," Greater Harvest Baptist Church Rev. Brent Brown said.

BUILD is made up of several faith-based and community organizations.

Over the last several decades, the group has helped rebuild neighborhoods across the city. They're currently doing work in Johnston Square where Tuesday's event was held.

Both candidates touted the work they've done with the organization.

"They're a partner in our vacant strategy," Scott said. "The work that they've done here … in East Baltimore speaks for itself."

"I have been committed in office and have been committed out of office and I know it's a 'we' that it's going to take to make this happen," Dixon said.

After hearing both candidates speak, voters and lifelong Baltimore residents, like Rogers-Swann, told WJZ they hope the candidates can find a way to come together to help the housing crisis in Baltimore.

"Whoever wins should be welcoming the person who didn't win to come in to help them and make a better Baltimore and vice versa," Rogers-Swann said.

The primary election will be on Tuesday, May 14. Early voting continues through Thursday, May 9. Here's a guide for what you need to know about the election and the races to watch in Baltimore and statewide.