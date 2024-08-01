Baltimore mayor speaks health commissioner search, declines comment on sudden termination

BALTIMORE -- A nationwide search is underway for Baltimore City's next health commissioner as questions swirl about the abrupt departure of the former commissioner this week.

She is reportedly under criminal investigation and was only sworn in as commissioner last March.

Mayor's new comments

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Mayor Brandon Scott about the shakeup at an event in East Baltimore, which highlighted the Baltimore Medical System's new programs to help expectant moms and provide them with extensive prenatal care.

The initiatives have been shown to drastically reduce disparities and provide equity in healthcare.

In his first public comments on the matter, the mayor told WJZ those will be priorities for the next health commissioner.

"I won't bring in a health commissioner who doesn't understand the needs that we have around health equity in the city of Baltimore, so that we will be at the top of the list of what we're talking about," Scott said. "Someone who can come into a city like Baltimore and work on every single health aspect, but also, we have to be reminded that the health commissioner of Baltimore has to oversee our comprehensive violence prevention plan."

Reported criminal investigation

The former health commissioner Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga abruptly lost her job on Monday.

WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner cited multiple unnamed sources that she is under criminal investigation for her ongoing work at a private health care provider.

Dr. Emenuga was drawing a more than $200,000 salary leading the city's health department.

The Banner reported Isabel Cumming, the city's inspector general, launched the probe.

Cumming told WJZ, "The Office of the Inspector General does not confirm or deny this situation."

According to published reports, the inspector general referred that investigation to the state prosecutor, who told WJZ Thursday, " The Office of the State Prosecutor does not comment on the existence or absence of investigations."

The mayor would not say why Dr. Emenuga is out.

"We don't talk about any personnel issues. The person is no longer with us and we're moving forward," Scott said.

Interim leadership

The health department will be under the interim leadership of the deputy city administrator through next week when a deputy health commissioner will then take over while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

"We're very confident in folks who have been working in the health department, moving the health department in the right direction for many years. We're not worried at all as we go out and find a new health commissioner," Scott said.

WJZ reached out to Dr. Emenuga for comment about her departure, but we have not heard back.