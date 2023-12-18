Watch CBS News
Baltimore mayor to make announcement about "large events" in 2024

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to make an announcement Monday afternoon about the scheduling of large events in the city, his office said. 

The mayor will be joined by the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts and "numerous other institutional partners" when he makes his announcement from Baltimore City Hall. 

It wasn't immediately clear what the announcement would involve. 

BOPA, the quasi-governmental agency that serves as the city's arts council and events agency, saw a turbulent year involving tension with the mayor's office, a CEO's resignation and a vote to cut the organization's funding by $1.7 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.   

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 7:21 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

