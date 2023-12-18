Baltimore mayor to make announcement about "large events" in 2024

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to make an announcement Monday afternoon about the scheduling of large events in the city, his office said.

The mayor will be joined by the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts and "numerous other institutional partners" when he makes his announcement from Baltimore City Hall.

It wasn't immediately clear what the announcement would involve.

BOPA, the quasi-governmental agency that serves as the city's arts council and events agency, saw a turbulent year involving tension with the mayor's office, a CEO's resignation and a vote to cut the organization's funding by $1.7 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.