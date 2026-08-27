Baltimore man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer at Social Security office

A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge involving a federal law enforcement officer that stemmed from an incident at a Social Security office, according to U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

The plea -- announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes and others -- was entered by 44-year-old Demetris White in federal court on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

White was charged with "assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers or employees."

Officials said that on May 19, 2025, White entered a Baltimore Social Security Administration (SSA) field office to inquire about his SSA disability benefit payments. He was complaining to personnel in the office that he was unable to access his benefit money because he lost a debit card issued by the SSA he used to access his payments.

After a customer service representative explained to White the procedure for receiving a new card, he became upset and began "berating the customer service representative." The SSA employee then pressed a button to notify security of the situation.

Security personnel responded and asked White to leave the building. "Then White berated and threatened to physically assault and spit on security personnel before eventually leaving the building. But due to White's threats, a federal law enforcement officer responded to the scene," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The law enforcement officer found White outside the building and attempted to place him under arrest. "But White was still irate and physically resisted the law enforcement officer's attempt to arrest him. In response, the law enforcement officer pointed a taser at White and warned him that he would tase him if he continued resisting."

White allowed the law enforcement officer to place him in handcuffs, but after being handcuffed, he "forcibly backwards headbutted the officer, causing a laceration to his lip, resulting in bleeding and swelling."

White is facing up to eight years in federal prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, U.S. Attorney's Office said.