Baltimore man found guilty in connection with double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A Baltimore man has been found guilty of a double shooting that killed one man and left another injured.

Shajuan Rice was convicted in a Baltimore City courtroom Tuesday of the murder of 25-year-old Ronald Glasco. The other man involved in the July 2, 2025 shooting, Daquan Philips, was injured in the leg.

Rice was found guilty on all charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, and other related offenses.

"Baltimore will not be a city where people take the law into their own hands," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement announcing the verdict.

According to the State's Attorney's Office, the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue. When officers responded to a report for shots fired, they found Philips suffering from a gunshot wound behind a house. The second victim, Glasco, was found inside the same house with a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance video in the area showed Glasco and Philips exit a car and begin walking towards the 3600 block of Ravenwood Road. When the two men got out of their vehicle, they began firing at the victims, police and court records showed.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a retaliatory act stemming from another shooting in the 3800 block of Belle Avenue a month earlier. Philips was charged with attempted murder in that shooting, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Rice was present at the Belle Avenue shooting along with another victim, said a news release from the State's Attorney's Office.

During Rice's arrest, a handgun was recovered as well as a cellphone that contained pictures of Glasco and Philips. The pictures had been saved two days after the Belle Avenue shooting, according to the release.

"This defendant now faces the possibility of four life sentences plus an additional 60 years in prison for choosing retaliation and gun violence over the justice system," said Bates. "That is the steep price of deciding to settle a score with a gun, and I hope it serves as a warning to anyone contemplating similar acts of violence."