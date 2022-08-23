Baltimore man charged in armed carjacking
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the carjacking of a driver he ordered in the city earlier this month, Maryland State Police said.
Treverrick Robinson, 24, is charged with armed carjacking and related offenses.
Police said Robinson ordered a ride on social media on August 1, and when the driver arrived, he used a handgun to carjack them.
Robinson was arrested Friday and is being held at Central Booking.
