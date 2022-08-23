Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Baltimore man charged in armed carjacking

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the carjacking of a driver he ordered in the city earlier this month, Maryland State Police said. 

Treverrick Robinson, 24, is charged with armed carjacking and related offenses. 

Police said Robinson ordered a ride on social media on August 1, and when the driver arrived, he used a handgun to carjack them. 

Robinson was arrested Friday and is being held at Central Booking. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.