Baltimore man charged in August homicide

Baltimore police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened on August 20.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), 39-year-old Paul Gant has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Adrian Griffin in the 3400 block of Garrison Boulevard.

On August 20, just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to a call for a individual laying in the street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Griffin suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Griffin was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Gant was later arrested in the 100 block of South Charles Street, where he was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.