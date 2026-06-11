Baltimore man charged with 2022 murder of 20-year-old who allegedly carjacked him

A Baltimore man has been charged in the 2022 killing of a 20-year-old who police say had allegedly carjacked him, State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Thursday.

Dontaye Montez Carter, 44, is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, kidnapping, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, related to the death of Kenneth Lawson.

Lawson was found dead, dumped on the southbound Route 295 entrance ramp from the Westport neighborhood, in January 2022.

"The facts alleged in this case paint a disturbing picture of the retaliatory violence that plagued our city in 2022 and continues to surface today," Bates said. "This case underscores how crimes such as carjackings can escalate into devastating, life-altering acts of violence. Let me be clear, no one deserves to be murdered and left discarded on the side of a road. For more than four years, Mr. Lawson's loved ones have endured the unimaginable pain of waiting for justice to begin its course."

Murder after armed carjacking

Police said Dontaye Carter committed the murder after Kenneth Lawson and others carjacked him at gunpoint on January 21, 2022.

Carter had his car, phone, clothing, and watch stolen during the armed carjacking, according to charging documents.

He told police he didn't know who the carjackers were, but security footage showed Lawson pulling down his mask and revealing his face.

After the robbery, Carter tracked down his phone using the "Find My Phone" app, and it pinged on Bakbury Court near Lawson's home, according to police.

"Further investigation revealed that through social media and other channels, Carter was able to identify Lawson as one of the persons who carjacked him," Bates said.

Act of retaliation?

Baltimore Police tracked the stolen car the night of Lawson's murder on January 22, which crashed near Hollins Ferry Road and Waterview Avenue in the Westport area.

Surveillance footage captures Lawson returning home to Bakbury Court via public transportation.

His body was later found off the Route 295 entrance ramp from Westport, leading investigators to believe Carter kidnapped or lured Lawson to that area and killed him over the carjacking.

Charging documents said Lawson forced Carter to remove his clothes the day of the carjacking, proving a strong motive to detectives that Carter retaliated.

Carter was heard on a recorded call the day of the carjacking saying that he knew who had robbed him. Carter was arrested in April.

"For the individuals who believe you can do retaliation because you're angry or you've been carjacked, we are looking to hold you accountable as well," Bates said. "Allow the system to find the individuals who do the crimes."

"This case is a true testament to the dedication and perseverance of our homicide detectives, who have worked tirelessly since 2022 to seek justice for Mr. Lawson and his family," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "Today's announcement sends a clear message: we remain committed to pursuing justice for victims and holding those responsible for acts of violence accountable."