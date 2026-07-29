Baltimore man sentenced to 35 years for role in deadly carjacking

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 35 years for his role in a deadly carjacking.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Antonio Purisima, 25, will serve his sentence in federal prison for a carjacking in June 2022 that left a man dead.

According to court documents, Purisima along with Jerritt Barron, 24, Jeremy Matheny, 27, and Nefertiti Moore, 23, all from Baltimore, committed multiple armed carjackings in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore.

On June 19, 2022, the four men are accused of trying to carjack a man near the Interstate 95 ramp in Baltimore. Moore allegedly flagged down the victim where the group used their pickup truck to block him from entering the ramp, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Purisima and Barron allegedly got out of their vehicle and approached the victim. One of the suspects then shot the other driver, who later died from his injuries.

Cellphone data placed Purisima, Matheny, and Moore at the scene of the murder, according to investigators.

Matheny and Moore have both already been sentenced for their roles in the deadly carjacking. In May 2026, Judge James Bredar sentenced Barron to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation, and Matheny to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation.

A few days before the deadly carjacking, the four men were accused of following a woman from Maryland Live! Casino to her home in Glen Burnie where two of the suspects approached her holding handguns.

The two men demanded her money and car keys, then drove away. The victim's car was found less than an hour later in Baltimore.

Law enforcement said that fingerprints recovered from the woman's car matched Matheny and Purisima. Additionally, they said, cellphone data and video surveillance placed Matheny and Purisima at Maryland Live! Casino and at the scene of the carjacking.