Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.

Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.

Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest.

The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit, supported by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities said Bennett was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bennett was the most recent fugitive featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh," which brings awareness to additional fugitives in the show.

Bennett is the 46th fugitive who has been featured on "In Pursuit" who was found of taken into custody.

"The impact of ID's true crime series 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' is one that transcends the television screen, and I couldn't be prouder to see our dedicated fanbase help track down fugitives on the run, find missing children and bring home justice," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. "John, and his co-host and son Callahan, are arguably the most successful fugitive hunters on the planet who help make the world a much smaller place to hide for anyone on the run."