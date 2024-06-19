Baltimore is hosting a luxury garden party with Grammy Award winners Robert Glasper and Yebba performing

What to know about this week's heat wave and other news from WJZ 6/19/2024

BALTIMORE -- A luxury garden party put on by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is taking over Baltimore's waterfront at Middle Branch Park later this month, featuring nationally recognized recording artists.

Called Fête Champêtre, the event takes the traditional concept of a picnic and elevates it to a lavish affair, the city said.

There will be music by two Grammy Award-winning artists: pianist Robert Glasper and singer Yebba.

Glasper's R&B, neo-soul, and jazz arrangements have earned him five Grammy Awards as a solo artist and two as the Robert Glasper Experiment. Yebba is a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer from Arkansas.

Fête Champêtre will also feature food trucks and mobile bars on-site for attendees to purchase food and drinks with a scenic view of Middle Branch Park.

The event is Saturday, July 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Avenue.

Tickets for the event range from $65 to $800. Here are the options:

JARDIN: Standard admission for $65

LUXE TENTE: A VIP experience with a seat at a shaded long table decorated with a full tablescape of flowers and other decor, a signature blanket, complimentary drinks and more. $90

LUXE TENTE TABLE: 10 seats at a shaded, decorated long table with a signature blanket for each guest, complimentary drinks and more. $800