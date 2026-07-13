Baltimore man faces charges for shooting at off-duty police officer

A man is facing attempted murder charges after an off-duty Baltimore police officer was grazed by gunfire on Saturday, July 11.

Cristopher Leigh, 44, of Baltimore, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, and other handgun violations.

Police said a woman who had attended a party at Clifton Park, near the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane, was crossing the street when Leigh pulled up in his car. Charging documents said witnesses told officers Leigh was intoxicated and made "unwanted advances" toward the woman.

An off-duty unarmed police officer told Leigh to leave. Leigh backed his car into the woman and shot the officer in the left arm, according to charging documents.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.