Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore man faces charges for shooting at off-duty police officer

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

A man is facing attempted murder charges after an off-duty Baltimore police officer was grazed by gunfire on Saturday, July 11.

Cristopher Leigh, 44, of Baltimore, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, and other handgun violations. 

Police said a woman who had attended a party at Clifton Park, near the 2100 block of Sinclair Lane, was crossing the street when Leigh pulled up in his car. Charging documents said witnesses told officers Leigh was intoxicated and made "unwanted advances" toward the woman.

An off-duty unarmed police officer told Leigh to leave. Leigh backed his car into the woman and shot the officer in the left arm, according to charging documents.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue