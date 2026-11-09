Baltimore leaders say city is better prepared for winter after last year's storms

Before we know it, winter will be here. Baltimore City leaders assured residents Monday that agencies are ready to handle whatever the season brings.

The contingent included Mayor Brandon Scott and leaders from several city departments, including transportation, health and the Office of Emergency Management.

They said preparations have been underway since last winter, when January storms blanketed the city with snow and sleet, leaving piles of ice and snow that took weeks to melt.

Several leaders said lessons learned from last year's storms have helped shape this winter's plan.

The preparations

Leaves are still falling from trees, covering streets and sidewalks across the city.

But when winter arrives, those leaves could be replaced by piles of snow. After the icy conditions residents dealt with last winter, some, like Rachel Wallace, hope they won't have to go through it again.

"Specifically, the piles that were on every corner. It kind of like [made] every day [challenging] to navigate safely, getting to work or trying to get groceries," she said.

If similar conditions return, Scott and other city leaders say Baltimore is better prepared this time around.

"To tackle whatever this year brings," Scott said at a news conference. "We're all hoping it's zero inches of snow and ice."

Berke Attila, the city's interim transportation director, said the department has adjusted plow routes and worked with other agencies to make sure enough equipment and crews are available.

The Department of Transportation will also help establish direct routes to shelters and warming centers when they are activated.

"DOT conducted an extensive postseason review and implemented key operational improvements to ensure we are even more resilient this year," Attila said.

Meanwhile, Office of Emergency Management Director Joey Henderson said his team has been working to improve coordination between city agencies, particularly communication between the city's emergency operations center and crews in the field.

"Communication is probably one of the biggest things we're improving in terms of making sure our resources out in the field are doing what we need them to do," Henderson said.

City leaders also urged residents to sign up for the city's alert system to receive important updates during severe weather.

Residents can sign up by texting BMoreAlert to 888777.

Helping your neighbors

City leaders stressed that looking out for one another is also an important part of preparing for major winter storms.

"If you're an able-bodied adult and you live next to an older adult, or somebody that's disabled, don't be a jackass," Scott said. "Shovel their sidewalk for them."

Ernestina Simmons, director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services, said outreach teams will be working in the community. She also encouraged residents to call 311 if they see someone outside in dangerous cold.

Last winter, 18 cold-related deaths were reported in Baltimore, according to the city's health department.

Emergency shelters and warming centers open when the city activates a Code Blue or Code Purple alert.

Code Purple is activated when temperatures fall below freezing, with additional assistance focused on people experiencing homelessness.

Code Blue is activated when temperatures drop below 13 degrees, as well as during other extreme circumstances, such as a dramatic drop in temperature.

In addition to shelters and warming centers, other resources, including meals and home energy assistance, may also become available.

City officials also encourage residents to recognize the warning signs of hypothermia and frostbite. More information about those symptoms and how to stay safe during extreme cold is available here.