First public hearing to be held on proposed redevelopment of Baltimore's Harborplace

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's planning commission is set to hold the first public hearing over legislation concerning plans for the re-imagined Harborplace.

The Thursday meeting will be the first public hearing where the community can provide feedback on a new vision for Baltimore's iconic waterfront.

The hearing will focus on three bills that may pave the way for the reconstruction of Harborplace and the surrounding area.

The first bill would allow a zoning change at Harborplace. Another would amend the urban renewal plan at the site to include wiping out height restrictions and other new uses.

The third bill would allow Baltimore voters to consider allowing residential and off-street parking at the Harborplace site in a referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based developer that acquired Harborplace last year, wants to raise the pavilions built 43 years ago and replace them with a luxury residential, retail, and commercial complex surrounded by a green space public park.

Plus, a redesigned streetscape at Pratt and Light streets

The plans have been met with mixed feelings from residents, which were partly expressed in a community informational session in South Baltimore earlier this month hosted by Councilman Eric Costello and MCB co-founder David Bramble.

There, residents could only ask questions about the project by writing them down on a note card.

"The reality is for this project to get done, it has to include a mix of uses that's going to make everything exciting again," Bramble said at the time, responding to concerns about the apartment housing.

How to attend

The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the three pieces of legislation at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The commission's hearing will be held online and in person in the Department of Planning conference room on the 8th floor of the Charles L. Benton Jr. Building at 417 E. Fayette Street.

To join virtually, follow this link and the password "Planning" to enter the meeting.

All design images are available at www.ourharborplace.com/theproject.