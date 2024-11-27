Woman who died in Baltimore rowhome fire remembered as "a nice lady"

BALTIMORE -- Patricia Lesnick, an elderly woman who died in Monday's rowhome fire in Baltimore's Greektown community, is remembered by neighbors as a kind person who enjoyed walking her dog.

"She was a nice lady. She did not deserve what she got," neighbor Laura Rogers said. "This has changed a lot of people around here. It sure changed me because I never thought this would ever happen here."

Lesnick, 71, was found near the front door of her home in the 300 block of South Newkirk Street. Investigators believe she was trying to get out of the home before she collapsed.

"She's the first person I thought of," Rogers said. "That's what I said when I opened that back door, 'Oh my God, Pat and her dog are in there,'" Rogers said.

Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. At least three rowhomes were caught in the fire, while about seven others sustained water and smoke damage, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.

Several families were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Rogers, who has lived on South Newkirk Street for 10 years, said she is having trouble sleeping and is worried another fire like this could happen again.

"I've never experienced fire like this," Rogers said. "I was terrified. I never want to see anything like this again."

Battling the blaze

Chief Wallace addressed the media Monday night as crews worked the scene. Investigators believe the fire began in the back of the home, and there was enough material to fuel it, making it spread quickly.

"This is tragic," Wallace said Monday night. "Anytime we have something like this, it's really tragic. Our people work hard to try and put these fires out and keep them from spreading. This appears to be one that had a head start on us and it took a lot of effort."

Wallace said more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.

"This fire was well deep-seated in the home. That large volume of fire always presents a challenge," Wallace said.

Fire crews arrived within three minutes and called for additional alarms shortly after arrival. According to the dispatch call, heavy smoke covered the area, and the fire moved rapidly.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, they removed portions of the roof to extinguish the fire in the attics and let additional heat and smoke out of the building.

Michelle Pearce, who has lived on this block for two years, said neighbors are banding together during the tragedy.

"We have a lot of elderly neighbors," Pearce said. "How can we pull together as a community and help them get our kids into a safe place, but also pull together to help people who don't have family right here?"

It's unclear how the fire started.

Wallace said neighbors have camera footage at their homes that could help in the investigation.

Baltimore County Fire, Baltimore City Police, including the arson investigation unit, BGE, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Works also responded to the scene.

The Baltimore City Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire but believes it started on the first floor at the back of the home.

Residents displaced by fire

This fire displaced residents from eight to 10 homes. Wallace said the Red Cross was on site to assist those people.

"We do have a lot of residents displaced," Wallace said. "We have a lot of different issues that we need to address."

Neighbors lined the street watching first responders put out the flames.

Lilianna, a neighbor who lives just two doors down from where the fire started, described the terror her family felt as they quickly ran out of their home. She called it an indescribable evening.

"I panicked. I didn't even put shoes on," Lilianna said. "I have three birds in there. I don't think they made it, or things are in there. I don't I couldn't get anything. I don't even have my phone. I have nothing."