Baltimore health officials warn public after fox tests positive for rabies

Health officials in Baltimore city say a dead fox found near the 4300 block of Groveland Avenue tested positive for rabies.

The fox was picked up by Baltimore City Animal Control on Wednesday, and the positive rabies test result was received on Thursday.

The fox was located in a citizen's yard near a garbage container. Responding officers met with the person who reported the deceased fox, who advised that the animal might have bitten someone in the area, health officials said.

"We take any rabies exposure seriously," Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said in a news release. "If you have any information about the fox in the area or believe you may have had contact with a fox, please contact the Baltimore City Health Department."

The health department is recommending that residents living near the 4300 block of Groveland Avenue should check their pets for any potential animal bites. If any suspicious wounds are discovered, residents should immediately seek advice from their veterinarian.

Health officials say pet owners should keep their animals up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, noting that rabies can be fatal if left untreated.

Health Department Animal Control Officers have been searching the area where the fox was collected. They will provide any new information about additional animals in the area and are informing residents about the dangers of rabies.

The Baltimore City Health Department urges anyone concerned that they or their pet had come into contact with a fox to contact the Baltimore City Health Department immediately at 410-396-4436 during normal business hours, or call 410-396-3100 after business hours.