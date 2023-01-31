Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.

Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.

Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.

Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.

Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time.

Officials have not said the cause of the fires or how much in estimated damage.