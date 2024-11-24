Baltimore's Farmers' Market vendors have "huge week" as customers prepare for holidays

BALTIMORE -- Grocery stores are going to be busy right up to the Thanksgiving holiday. But, on Sunday, many redirected their holiday meal shopping to the Baltimore Farmers' Market.

Baltimore Farmers' Market organizers say the Sunday before Thanksgiving is one of the market's busiest days.

The Baltimore Farmers Market runs every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon. Its last day for the season is Dec. 22.

"It's a huge week"

Martin Family Farms had carrots, tomatoes, and every green you can imagine. The farm normally has quite the spread, but on Sunday, it made sure to have extra produce on hand.

"It's a huge week, we're very, very busy," owner Pam Martin said. "Everybody comes to get their fresh produce."

The vendors, expecting a larger-than-normal crowd, were set up by the market's opening, trying to fill customers' needs for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Holiday spread

Several shoppers said they were at the Baltimore Farmers' Market for their holiday preparations.

Christina Williams said she tries to go to the market each week.

"Me, personally, I'm not a canned goods person, so this is my thing," Williams said. "I come down here and get my fruits and veggies."

Avon McDougal picked up greens for his Thanksgiving spread.

"That's what you come here for, you want the best," McDougal said. "You come get the best and freshest [produce] here."

Holiday wreaths

Anyone who's been to the Baltimore Farmers' Market knows there's more than produce and meats. This Sunday marked the return of Full Circle Wreaths, days before the holiday season.

Mark Peeling, who has been making wreaths for 40 years, said his business wouldn't have made it this far without events like the Baltimore Farmers' Market.

"Most of my business comes from the market, that's where the repeat customers have found me," Peeling said. "I probably have 75% repeat customers every year, but then those 25% new customers become repeat customers. So, the business is growing exponentially."