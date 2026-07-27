Baltimore family heartbroken after 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed near church

A family is heartbroken after the death of a 18-year-old woman who was stabbed to death near a church in Southwest Baltimore over the weekend.

The crime unfolded just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Family's heartbreak

Police have identified the victim as Brielle Handy, of Baltimore.

On Facebook, what is believed to be a loved one of the victim wrote, "Life is way too short, and I genuinely don't want any of my friends or loved ones to endure what I'm going through. The pain, numbness, and emptiness is indescribable."

A family is heartbroken after the death of a 18-year-old woman who was stabbed to death over the weekend. CBS News Baltimore

Where it happened

Deacon Milton Nelson showed CBS News Baltimore where the victim was stabbed outside of his Love of God Apostolic Church.

Police said the young woman later died at Shock Trauma.

"We heard that it was a bunch of young people and the girl was about 19, and it started on the side of our church," Nelson said. "It's a terrible thing. We don't know who did what and how it happened. All we know is we're praying for them."

The alley is off the 3200 block of West Baltimore Street near busy South Hilton Street.

"We don't want things like this happening around our church," Nelson said. "We are in the community to try to help people and bring people into the church before things like this happen."

Asked his message to the victim's family, Nelson told CBS News Baltimore, "To pray and ask God for healing. We're praying with the family. We're praying for the children's family who was involved. We're praying for the children involved. We're praying for the young lady who lost her life and for her parents."

Final moments

A few shreds of crime tape remain at the scene.

Another neighbor told WJZ Investigates he saw the young victim after she was stabbed.

"I just saw a girl on the sidewalk, and a whole bunch of people were around her trying to help her. They called the ambulance. They came, and all of them were gone," said Virgil, who declined to give his last name. "…I feel sorry for her."

Call with tips

Anyone with tips that may help solve this case should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tipsters may also call BPD detectives at 410-396-2100.

Latest homicide numbers

As of Monday morning, Baltimore recorded 57 homicides so far in 2026. That compares to 81 at this time last year—a 30 percent decrease.

There have been 185 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore City so far this year. That is a slight increase over the 183 recorded at this time last year.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the victim's age as 19