Baltimore residents could be eligible for an electric bike voucher. Here's how.

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City launched an e-bike voucher program to help residents save money for those who plan on buying an electric bike.

If residents are selected, after applying, they could receive up to $2,000 for the bike.

"E-bikes are just about accessibility for everyone," said Bikemore Executive Director Jed Weeks.

Up to $75,000 has been set aside for the program. About 50 vouchers will be awarded, with about half of those going to low-income residents.

"Any city resident can apply for a voucher of up to $750 and then if you have income eligibility, you can apply for one that is up to $2,000," Weeks said.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its e-bike voucher pilot program. If you would like to learn more about the program and apply, you can visit this website.

Eco-friendly transportation option

The program is designed to provide a more affordable and eco-friendly transportation option.

"It just makes biking a little bit easier," Weeks said.

Weeks, the executive director of Bikemore, an organization that advocates making walking, biking and public transit in the city more accessible, helped launch the program.

"Councilman Ryan Dorsey and Bikemore have long advocated for an e-bike rebate or voucher program in Baltimore City, and the mayor this past year, committed to doing that in this year's budget," Weeks said.

Hundreds of applications received

The e-bike voucher program is already wildly popular.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation said it received hundreds of applications in less than an hour after opening the application up on Tuesday.

"I think that's awesome," said Baltimore resident Velvet James. "It's a blessing if it can help somebody."

WJZ spoke with people who live near the bike lane on Maryland Avenue about the program who are considering applying.

"I could use one if I'm eligible for one," James said. "It would help me out a lot."