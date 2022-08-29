Baltimore DPW adjusts billing calculations for water leaks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.

Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.

The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system, and for underground pipe ruptures where the water does not return to the system, according to DPW's website.

Residents whose water usage has spiked due to a leak may be eligible for an account credit if the necessary repairs have been made.

Under the current guidelines, residents could only request an interior adjustment once every three years and an underground adjustment once every two years.

"DPW is making strides to turn around its water billing and customer service operations. This new water bill adjustment policy is an example of the Department's commitment to customer service, providing additional relief and flexibility to City residents experiencing increased water costs due to unforeseen leaks," said Scott.

Mitchell said the changes will help residents deal with higher costs for plumbing.