Baltimore Culinary Competition: Chefs wanted for summer vegetable showdown

BALTIMORE -- The Restaurant Association of Maryland will be holding a summer vegetable showdown at the Baltimore Farmers' Market on August 6, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

The association is teaming up with the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the event, which will take place between 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Holliday and Saratoga Streets, BOPA staff said.

The chefs who participate in the showdown must use the local products available at the market to create their best vegetarian summer dish, according to BOPA staff. 

The winner of the competition will receive a vegetarian Golden Ticket to the 2023 World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas, BOPA staff said.

Chefs who are interested in taking part in the showdown can register for the competition on the Restaurant Association of Maryland's website.

The summer vegetable showdown aims to highlight the important role that farmers markets play in communities across the country, according to BOPA staff.

August 3, 2023

