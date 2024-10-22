Baltimore County votes to condemn the controversial transmission line project

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Council unanimously voted on Monday to condemn the controversial Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, which would require 70 miles of overhead powerlines to connect an existing transmission line through parts of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.

The resolution raised does not challenge the proposal from moving forward but the vote weaves another layer of resistance against it.

Chairman Izzy Patoka told WJZ that pushback on the proposal does not end there.

"Be vigilant and reach out to the Public Service Commission," Patoka said. "Share your opposition to this alignment and stay with it the whole way. Don't give up."

Proposed route

Public Service Enterprise Group, which is in charge of the project, recently unveiled the proposed route.

Taking into account some 5,300 public comments, PSEG said it adjusted the alignment of the 70-mile, 500,000-watt transmission line through northern Baltimore County, passing through Carroll County and into southern Frederick County.

Project Director Jason Kalwa said there is a growing demand for electricity and the proposed project is supposed to help alleviate the growing strain on the region's power grid.

"It's to enhance grid reliance for Maryland and the wider region," Kalwa said.

Baltimore County Council unanimously voted to condemn the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project on Monday during a legislative session. CBS News Baltimore

Finding alternatives

Patoka said the transmission line project could be accomplished in other, less impactful ways.

"The alternatives are, let's use existing rights-of-way, the alternatives are, let's double and triple our renewable energy sources. We can do this without putting a burden on our farms, our forests, our families and our businesses," Patoka said.

Following the county council's vote, County Executive Johnny Olszewski's office stated:

"Our administration has consistently expressed concerns about the need, execution and timeline for the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project. Baltimore County will work with state, local, and community partners to carefully review today's proposed route and its impact on preserved properties and our shared environment as we continue to urge PSEG and PJM to address and amplify our unresolved questions on this potential project. Moving forward, we will continue to support efforts to protect our residents' best interests and minimize impacts of our communities as we seek to responsibly and sustainably improve the resilience of our regional electric grid."

What happens next?

The project aims to be operational by June 2027.

However, before reaching that endpoint, the proposed route would need the approval of the Maryland Public Service Commission.

It aims to submit a permit application by the end of this year or the beginning of 2025.

PSEG will hold another round of in-person public information sessions next month at the following locations:

Baltimore County:

Tuesday, November 12, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton

213 International Circle, Hunt Valley, MD

Carroll County:

Wednesday, November 13, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Carroll County Agricultural Center

706 Agricultural Center Dr., Westminster, MD

Frederick County:

Thursday, November 14, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

New Market District Volunteer Fire Company

76 W Main Street, New Market, MD

The upcoming public comment period will close on November 15.