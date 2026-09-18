Former Baltimore County middle school teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexually abusing student

A former middle school teacher in Baltimore County who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing one of her students has been sentenced to spend three years behind bars.

Sydnie Haywood, 34, of Pikesville, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, with all but three years suspended. Her sentence will be followed by five years of supervision, and she will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Baltimore County Public Schools previously confirmed Haywood worked as a Spanish teacher at Woodlawn Middle School from August 2018 to June 2020, when the abuse began.

Sex abuse involving student

The student, who was between 14 and 16 years old when the crimes occurred, reported the situation to police in February 2025.

According to charging documents, Haywood sent the student private messages on Instagram. The two then began spending time together outside of school, and the victim told investigators they would park somewhere in the neighborhood and engage in sexual acts.

The victim said they went on overnight trips together and exchanged nude photographs, and that Haywood also had sexual encounters with the victim's boyfriend.

At one point, Haywood's husband became suspicious and followed them to an Airbnb. He then contacted police.

Baltimore County Public Schools conducted an internal investigation and determined Haywood was "no longer eligible for employment."

Haywood pleads guilty

Haywood pleaded guilty last month in Baltimore County Circuit Court to nine counts of fourth-degree sex offenses, including sexual abuse and exploitation. Earlier this year, she also pleaded guilty to a similar count in Baltimore City.

The victim said the abuse took place between March 2020 and February 2023 in both the county and the city.

Haywood spent more than nine months in jail before she was released on home detention, pending her sentencing. Prosecutors did not seek additional jail time, instead recommending that she be sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 15 years as a registered sex offender.