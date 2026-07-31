Baltimore County school counselor who stopped school shooter arrested in prostitution ring

A Baltimore County school counselor, credited for tackling a school shooter at Perry Hall back in 2012, has been arrested on a misdemeanor count of attempting to patronize a prostitute.

Jesse Wasmer, a man once hailed as a hero, was allegedly caught trying to pay for sexual acts at Crystal Therapy, a spa located in Wilmington, Delaware.

"When you are a teacher with the school system, and this happens, it hurts more," Kevin Bethea, a Baltimore County resident, said.

New Castle County Police in Delaware say Wasmer and another man were arrested during the incident.

"It's unfortunate when these things happen," Bethea added.

Perry Hall school shooting

Bethea's daughter went to Perry Hall High School and still has ties there.

Back in 2012, Wasmer tackled a school shooter and held him down until police arrived and placed the man under arrest. Many say his actions saved lives.

Bethea says he remembers the day and was amazed at Wasmer's actions, but now feels there's a blemish on his record.

"It was a good thing what he did, but now finding this out, it just lessens it and turns it into a different story," Bethea explained.

Police say they were at Crystal Spa on July 15 for a drug and human trafficking sting.

According to officers, three women were found as victims who were forced to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, without being paid properly.

$15,000 along with a bulk amount of condoms seized

Officers seized more than $15,000 and bulk quantities of condoms from the spa.

Both the owner and operator were arrested by police and charged with multiple felony counts.

"A lot of times you might have individuals that start out doing the right things and acts of heroism, but then they get caught up in situations like this," Bethea said.

Wasmer had been working at Bear Creek Elementary, Grange Elementary, Sandy Plains Elementary, and Patapsco High School, according to a letter, obtained by WJZ, that the principal of Bear Creek sent to families.

Wasmer is now on administrative leave and is barred from the school, per the notice. Support staff is available to students and their families if they have questions or want to talk about the situation.

Meanwhile, on social media, many people remain in Wasmer's corner, saying it doesn't matter what he did; they still consider him a hero.