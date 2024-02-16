Watch CBS News
Baltimore County school bus involved in wreck in Essex, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County Police said.

Emergency personnel responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Back River Neck Road.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.

February 16, 2024

