Baltimore County school bus involved in wreck in Essex, no injuries reported
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County Police said.
Emergency personnel responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Back River Neck Road.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.
