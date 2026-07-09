Baltimore County Restaurant Week returns for summer 2026 edition. Here's where to find the deals.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week is back for its summer 2026 edition, featuring more than four dozen local eateries.

The 10-day celebration starts Friday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 19. Organizers say the event aims to increase business and "promote Baltimore County's local flavor."

Nearly 50 eateries

This summer, nearly 50 restaurants from 25 municipalities across the county are participating, and the categories include everything from pub food to fine dining.

The participating restaurants are offering prefix menus for discounted meals.

For example, An Poitin Stil in Timonium is offering a three-course menu, including a salad, main course and dessert, for $28, and Yasou Greek Bistro in Cockeysville is offering an appetizer and entree for $25.95.

Here are some other deals:

Barrett's on the Pike in Bel Air will have a two-course lunch menu for $27.26 and three-course dinner menu for $47.26. Lunch comes with a soup, salad or appetizer and a choice of entree, including Fish & Chips, salads or sandwiches. Dinner comes with similar items, plus a dessert.

in Bel Air will have a two-course lunch menu for $27.26 and three-course dinner menu for $47.26. Lunch comes with a soup, salad or appetizer and a choice of entree, including Fish & Chips, salads or sandwiches. Dinner comes with similar items, plus a dessert. Konoko Jamaican Restaurant in White Marsh is offering a two-course lunch menu for $27 and two-course dinner menu for $48. Menu options include their Signature Jerk Wings and Signature Salmon Bites for starters, as well as their Jerk Chicken or Famous Oxtail Rasta Pasta for entrees.

in White Marsh is offering a two-course lunch menu for $27 and two-course dinner menu for $48. Menu options include their Signature Jerk Wings and Signature Salmon Bites for starters, as well as their Jerk Chicken or Famous Oxtail Rasta Pasta for entrees. The Tillery at Owings Mills will have a three-course menu for $49, featuring a whipped feta starter, Maryland Crabcake main and honey bundt cake for dessert.

To see a full list of the participating locations and their special menus, click here.

Baltimore City Restaurant Week

Then later this month, Baltimore will host its own restaurant week in the city, marking the event's 20th anniversary.

The 2026 Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week is scheduled to start on Friday, July 24 and run through Sunday, August 2.

The full list of participating restaurants is still being finalized, but the event's website features nearly 60 so far.

Diners can search by neighborhood, cuisine, menu type and price. There are even filters to search for dietary information, like gluten free or vegetarian options, as well as ownership, including BIPOC, Black, LGBT or Women owned establishments.

There are brunch, lunch, dinner or carryout options, and the prices range from $10-25, $30-45 or $50-65.

Click here for more details as they become available.