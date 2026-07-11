Baltimore County police training exercises scheduled next weekend in Parkton

Baltimore County residents in the Parkton and Hereford neighborhoods should expect a greater police presence next weekend as officers undergo training exercises.

On Saturday, July 14, Baltimore County Police will conduct real-world training exercises involving police officers, tactical officers, emergency vehicles, and low-flying helicopters at the Seventh District Elementary School, located at 20300 York Road, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Nino Mangione, a Maryland State Delegate, made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, passing along a message from Baltimore County Sergeant Kevin Fisher that gives residents a heads-up about the training.

"The safety of our officers and the community is our utmost priority, and all necessary safety precautions will be taken. Responders will be well-marked and identified, and signs will be placed to denote exercise areas," Sergeant Fisher wrote. "Please keep a safe distance from any exercise activity that you may find yourself near."

Residents with questions about the exercises may email Baltimore County Sergeant Mohammed Goff at mgoff@baltimorecountymd.gov.